Mumbai, August 20: Maharashtra Government will resume inter-district state transport bus service from today. No private vehicle to move from one district to another without a pass said State Transport Minister Anil Parab.

A security review last week on Jammu and Kashmir led the government to order the withdrawal of 10,000 troops from the union territory, a move that is seen as part of the Centre’s outreach to the Kashmir valley.

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced his resignation late Tuesday on state television, hours after mutinous soldiers had fired shots into the air outside his home before detaining him. The dramatic development comes after more than two months of regular demonstrations calling for him to step down three years before his final term was due to end.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that the suspension of subsidies to Hong Kong will bring in business to the United States. Replying to a question on the recent arrest of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, Trump said, "I sent him best wishes. I hear he is a wonderful gentleman and a brave man."

