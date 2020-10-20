Mumbai, October 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered the keynote address at the inaugural function of Grand Challenges Annual Meeting via video conferencing and lauded India's efforts in battling the deadly coronavirus.

Five people were injured earlier on Monday in a clash on Vadodara-Mumbai highway wherein 6-7 rounds of bullets were fired. Injured have been admitted to hospital.

Haryana government issued direction for payment of full monthly wages to the persons engaged during March and April under outsourcing policy.

The Election Commission of India sought a detailed report from Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer over Former State CM Kamal Nath's "item" remark at an election rally on Sunday.

On Monday, the Indian Navy successfully tested the BrahMos Anti-Ship Supersonic Cruise Missile during ongoing naval drills of the Western fleet. The target was hit very close to the waterline with devastating effect.

