Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates PM Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday"I look forward to continue constructive dialogue with you and work closely together on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda," says President Putin: Russian Embassy in India.
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates PM Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday
"I look forward to continue constructive dialogue with you and work closely together on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda," says President Putin: Russian Embassy in India pic.twitter.com/RtzlkOaJLK— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020
Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir. I pray for your long and healthy life, tweeted Arvind Kejriwal on PM Narendra Modi's 70th birthday.
.@narendramodi Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir. I pray for your long and healthy life.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 17, 2020
Mexican healthcare workers receive medals of honour for their efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
VIDEO: Mexican healthcare workers receive medals of honor for their efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic pic.twitter.com/DTZz8c2N5Y— AFP news agency (@AFP) September 17, 2020
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Mahesh Poddar has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over "cow smuggling in the country especially in the Eastern states."
Kolkata: People in large numbers take holy dip in Hoogly River on 'Mahalaya Amavas'
Kolkata: People in large numbers take holy dip in Hoogly River on 'Mahalaya Amavas' pic.twitter.com/VG7J7yvR2b— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arun Singh flagged off a cycle rally on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's birthday.
Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arun Singh flagged off a cycle rally on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's birthday. pic.twitter.com/siqxVrJhom— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020
Mumbai, September 17: The IMA on Wednesday published a list of 382 doctors who died due to the viral disease and demanded that they be treated as “martyrs”.
The Opposition questioned the government on its handling of the pandemic, the manner in which the lockdown was announced and managed, the downside of the economy, the suffering of migrant workers, and the Centre’s approach towards states in the battle against the disease on Wednesday in the Parliament.
Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises -- Nitin Gadkari -- on Wednesday informed that he has been tested COVID-19 positive.
Trump administration released a plan to offer a COVID-19 vaccine to all Americans free of charge. AstraZeneca's trial illnesses may not be due to COVID-19 shot, reported Reuters quoting Oxford University.
South Africa announced that it will reopen borders to most countries after coronavirus lockdown on October 1. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.