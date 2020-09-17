Mumbai, September 17: The IMA on Wednesday published a list of 382 doctors who died due to the viral disease and demanded that they be treated as “martyrs”.

The Opposition questioned the government on its handling of the pandemic, the manner in which the lockdown was announced and managed, the downside of the economy, the suffering of migrant workers, and the Centre’s approach towards states in the battle against the disease on Wednesday in the Parliament.

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises -- Nitin Gadkari -- on Wednesday informed that he has been tested COVID-19 positive.

Trump administration released a plan to offer a COVID-19 vaccine to all Americans free of charge. AstraZeneca's trial illnesses may not be due to COVID-19 shot, reported Reuters quoting Oxford University.

South Africa announced that it will reopen borders to most countries after coronavirus lockdown on October 1.