The Monsoon Session of Parliament is expected to be cut short as several lawmakers were tested positive for COVID-19. Reports on Saturday claimed that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) presented the idea of adjourning both the Houses sine die next week.

India, with over 53 lakh total coronavirus cases, is expected to emerge as the worst-hit country by next month. The latest data from the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) shows that India's spike in coronavirus cases has been sharper than the United States and Brazil over the past two weeks.

India’s first Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) COVID-19 test has been approved for use in the country. The first CRISPR has been developed by the Tata Group and CSIR-IGIB, the Ministry of Science & Technology said on Saturday.

In some sports new, the much awaited 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has begun on Saturday. In the opening match, the Chennai Super Kings led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni defeated the defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets.

In the major happenings which are going to take place today are The government will present the farm bills in the Rajya Sabha today.

Stay tuned to LatestLY for getting the latest news and updates across the globe.