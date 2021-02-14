The dead toll of the Uttarakhand glacier tragedy that occurred last week has risen to 38 on Saturday as more dead bodies were recovered from the site. Recuse operations at the Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath are still underway. Teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are jointly carrying the rescue operations at the tunnel hit by the flash floods.

After #BoycottGaana started to trend on Twitter, the music app on Saturday sacked its employee for her tweets over Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma’s murder. In a tweet, Gaana said that it respects all the religions and communities of India.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned after the first phase of Budget session concluded on Saturday and the House will reconvene at 4 pm on March 8 after recess. Ahead of the conclusion of the first phase, Lok Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Former President of the United States Donald Trump was acquitted in the second impeachment trial by the Senate by 57-43 votes. Trumps called the second impeachment trial “witch hunt”.

In some sports news, India will try to consolidate its position on the second day of the second test match against England. On the first day, India ended the first day with 300 runs on board with the loss of six wickets Rishabh Pant and debutant Axar Patel are still on the crease.

