Dehradun, February 12: The dead toll of the Uttarakhand glacier tragedy that occurred last week has risen to 38 on Saturday as more dead bodies were recovered from the site. District Magistrate of Chamoli, Swati S Bhadoria said "Out of the 204 missing persons, 38 bodies have been recovered and 2 people were found alive," as reported by news agency ANI. Meanwhile the recuse operations at the Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath are still underway for the seventh day. Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Here Are Facts About Nanda Devi Glacier in Chamoli District.

Teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are jointly carrying the rescue operations at the tunnel hit by the flash floods. As per NTPC, the recuse teams have excavated the area till 136 metres inside the Tapovan tunnel. The excavators undertaking the operations at Raini village also found a dead body yesterday. Tamil Nadu Fire: 19 Dead After Blaze Engulfs Firecracker Factory in Virudhunagar, PM Narendra Modi Approves Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh Each to Kin of Deceased.

A lake has been formed in Joshimath's Raini village as an impact of the glacier burst. "We have information about a lake that has been formed near Raini village in Joshimath. The lake is being monitored through satellites. Right now, we need to be cautious, but there is nothing to be worried about," said CM Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday.

Meanwhile, in an effort to bring back the vehicular movements in the affected to normal, the Border Roads Organisation is constructing a 200-feet Bailey Chamoli. The debris in the are have been cleared while the installation process is still underway. "Despite obstacles, BRO working day-night to make it, will be launched soon," said RS Rao the Director of Border Roads Organisation.

In a tragic incident, a glacier had bursted in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday. It led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project killing 38 dead so far, while many have been missing.

