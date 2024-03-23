Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday, March 23, hit back at Thakur College hours after they issued a clarification over her claims that students were forced to attend a seminar. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the principal and the management of Thakur College have wrongly accused her. "My response to their press note which clearly seems to be drafted with the intent of gaining some more brownie points for the Union Minister. Tough luck, you’ll are messing around with the wrong person," her tweet read. The Shiv Sena UBT leader also asked the Election Commission to take note of the incident as it was against the model code of conduct. Thakur College Issues Clarification Over Allegations of Students Allegedly Forced To Attend Seminar Featuring Dhruv Goyal, Says Priyanka Chaturvedi Shared 'Manipulated Video'.

Priyanka Chaturvedi Asks EC to Make Note of the Incident

Shame on the college which first gives platform to a politically affiliated person to create ‘voter awareness’ Makes the students compulsorily attend the event by taking their IDs away Yet, Thakur College Principal and Management has the audacity to accuse me. My response to… pic.twitter.com/cMUJlRE7PG — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) March 23, 2024

Students Forced to Attend Seminar

Students of Thakur College in Mumbai were forced to attend Dhruv Goyal, son of Union Minister Piyush Goyal session. The students say their ids were confiscated to ensure that they are compulsorily present when he speaks. What a shame! pic.twitter.com/qLmDKjV8yk — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) March 23, 2024

