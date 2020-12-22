Delhi: Air quality dips in the national capital as overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 329 (very poor category). "We're taking all sort of protection, even at home. We need to be careful," says Ajit, a cyclist.
Karnataka: Voting for the first phase of gram panchayat elections starts in the state; visuals from the polling centre at Sharan Sirasagi village in Kalaburagi district.
Punjab: People wait outside Amritsar airport to receive their relatives who came from a flight from London. "Authorities are asking passengers to undergo COVID-19 testing even if they were tested just before boarding the flight. They should be allowed to go home," a person says.
Asian stocks slip as new COVID-19 strain darkens recovery prospects.
Mumbai, December 22: The Maharashtra government on Monday announced to impose night curfew in all municipal corporation areas of the state from 11 pm to 5 am. The curfew will remain in place from December 22 till January 5, 2021. The development came amid reports of a new strain of coronavirus found in the United Kingdom.
US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday received his first dose of vaccine for the novel coronavirus publicly on Monday. The event was broadcast live as part of an effort to reassure the American public of the vaccine's safety, The Hill reported.
The Agriculture Ministry informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next tranche of PM-Kisan, the direct cash-transfer scheme for farmers, making payments worth Rs 18,000 crore to 80 million farmers and also chat with some of them virtually on Christmas Day.
