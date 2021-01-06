Mumbai, January 6: Former President George W. Bush will attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. According to a CNN report, Bush and former first lady Laura Bush will attend the inauguration ceremony.

The first shot of COVID-19 vaccine in India is likely to be given on January 13. Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday confirmed the development during a press briefing.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson terminated his upcoming visit to India due to the COVID-19 crisis in his country, reports said. Johnson was scheduled to be the chief guest at India's Republic Day 2021 event which will be held on January 26.

Grammys was postponed amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

