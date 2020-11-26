Chennai witnessing spell of strong winds after #Cyclone Nivar made landfall near Puducherry late last night.
Tamil Nadu: Waterlogging in parts of Chennai city following overnight rainfall due to Cyclone Nivar.
Haryana: Security deployment near Karna Lake in Karnal, in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march.
The closure of the airport due to #CycloneNivar stands extended till 0900hrs of today: Chennai Airport.
Mumbai, November 26: Due to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in various states, the Centre on Wednesday allowed states and union territories to impose local restrictions, such as night curfew, based on their assessment of the situation. However, they cannot impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones without prior consultation with the Centre, according to an order issued by the ministry of home affairs on Wednesday.
IMD has informed that cyclone Nivar would move northwestwards and weaken further into a cyclonic storm during the next three hours on Thursday. Nivar has brought with it heavy rain and strong winds
Football icon and Argentina legend Diego Maradona has passed away at age of 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday (November 25).
