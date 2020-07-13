Portfolio distribution in Madhya Pradesh Govt: BJP's Narottam Mishra has been appointed as State Home Minister, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs as well as Minister of Law and Justice. Portfolio distribution in Madhya Pradesh Govt: BJP's Narottam Mishra has been appointed as State Home Minister, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs as well as Minister of Law and Justice. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/YUfdHUwuaj— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020 Mexico becomes the country with fourth most virus deaths, surpassing Italy: govt. #BREAKING Mexico becomes country with fourth most virus deaths, surpassing Italy: govt pic.twitter.com/GZj0juSBeF— AFP news agency (@AFP) July 13, 2020 An encounter has started at Srigufwara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police. Madhya Pradesh: Prayers offered at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on the second Monday of 'sawan' month, today. Madhya Pradesh: Prayers offered at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on the second Monday of 'sawan' month, today. pic.twitter.com/7Dv9L7pfGi— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

Mumbai, July 13: Over the weekend, actor Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya tested positive for coronavirus. BMC sealed Amitabh Bachchan's all four bungalows - Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa, where the actor currently lives with his family.

Another Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to social media to announce that his mother, brother and few other members in his family have contracted COVID-19.

Maharashtra reported 7,827 new COVID-19 cases and 173 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the tally of people infected with the virus in the state to 2,54,427 on Sunday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country inched closer to 8.5 lakh mark.

President Donald Trump finally wore a mask, in public, during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, falling in line with the recommendations of his public health officials and experts.

All eyes will be on the Rajasthan political drama today, as the deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot made it clear that he will not attend the Rajasthan Legislature Party meeting scheduled for Monday morning, a statement from his office indicated.

