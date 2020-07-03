Bihar: A case of negligence has been registered against the father of the man who passed away two days after his wedding in Paliganj. More than 70 people who had attended the wedding on June 15 tested positive for #COVID19. An investigation is underway. Eight Policemen who lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals in Kanpur today are — CO Devendra Kumar Mishra, SO Mahesh Yadav, Chowki Incharge Anup Kumar, Sub-Inspector Nebulal, Constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Bablu. Eight Policemen who lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals in Kanpur today are — CO Devendra Kumar Mishra, SO Mahesh Yadav, Chowki Incharge Anup Kumar, Sub-Inspector Nebulal, Constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Bablu.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 3, 2020 Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat to visit Leh today. He will be briefed on the present situation in the Eastern Ladakh sector by the 14 Corps officials: Sources. Last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today. She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Guru Nanak Hospital where she was admitted on June 20 after she complained of breathing issues. The last rites of #SarojKhan will be peformed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today. She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Guru Nanak Hospital where she was admitted on June 20 after she complained of breathing issues. https://t.co/eGcXwJDkw3— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

Mumbai, July 3: Maharashtra reported over 6,000 cases in the last 24 hours in a record high for the first time since the global coronavirus outbreak. The state, which has been the worst hit by the pandemic, reported 6,330 cases on Thursday, taking the total count to over 1.86 lakh. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 6-lakh mark on Thursday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the country's first 'Plasma Bank' to treat coronavirus patients.

The central government on Thursday issued fresh guidelines governing home isolation for COVID- 19 patients barring those suffering from the immune-compromised status as seen in HIV infected individuals, transplant recipients or patients undergoing cancer therapy, from home isolation.

In one of the biggest news of Thursday, the vaccine against coronavirus being developed by pharmaceutical giant Zydus Cadila was granted approval by India's drug regulator. The company is now permitted to undertake phase 1 and 2 of clinical trials, which would involve administration of the potential vaccine doses on humans.

