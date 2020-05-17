Lockdown 4.0: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Announce Action Plan Tomorrow

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 1: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the guidelines of the Central government for extending the lockdown were largely in line with the proposal sent by him, adding the city government will prepare a detailed plan and will announce it on Monday. In a series of tweets, Kejriwal said it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent. "Centre's guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by Delhi government based on suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites. We have used the lockdown period to prepare our healthcare system if Corona cases increase, but it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent."

He also said that the Delhi government will prepare the detailed plan for Delhi based on the Centre's guidelines and announce it on Monday. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday directed the states to decide the zones -- red, green and orange -- taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Health Ministry, as it extended the lockdown till May 31. Lockdown 4.0: Delhi to Announce Its Action Plan Based on MHA Guidelines on Monday, Says Arvind Kejriwal.

It says the "zones can be a district, or a municipal corporation/municipality or even smaller administrative units such as sub-divisions, etc, as decided by States and UTs. "While there are different relaxations for different zones, certain countrywide prohibition has been put across irrespective of the zones.

In the last edition of the lockdown ending on Sunday midnight, all the 11 districts of the national capital were marked as a red zone with the government demanding the Centre to not consider the zones district wise.

So far, there have been 9,755 Covid cases in Delhi with 148 deaths. The Delhi government has been pushing for opening up the economic activities in the city, saying due to the lockdown, the national capital has reported a revenue loss of about Rs 3,200 crore in April as compared to the previous year.