Lockdown 4.0: Delhi to Announce Its Action Plan Based on MHA Guidelines on Monday, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 17: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital will prepare a detailed plan and announce it on Monday. Kejriwal said the plan for Delhi will be based on the Centre's guidelines on Lockdown 4.0. Hours after the government announced the guidelines for the fourth phase of lockdown, Kejriwal said the Centre's guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by Delhi govt based on suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites. "We have used lockdown period to prepare our healthcare system if corona cases increase but it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent", Kejriwal said.

In a series of tweets, Kejriwal said it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent. The Chief Minister said that while Delhi expects a slight increase in cases when the economy reopens, it is prepared to deal with it. The COVID-19 tally in Delhi has mounted to 9,755 with 148 deaths. The third phase of the lockdown will end on Sunday midnight. Lockdown 4 Guidelines: What is Allowed and Not Allowed Till May 31? See Full List Issued by MHA.

Here's the tweet:

Delhi govt will prepare the detailed plan for Delhi based on the Centre's guidelines and announce it tomorrow https://t.co/eBfrLKUpP9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 17, 2020

In Delhi, all the 11 districts of the national capital have been marked as 'red zones' with the government demanding the Centre to not consider the zones district wise. The MHA directed the states to decide the zones -- Red (Containment), Green and Orange -- taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Health Ministry.