The 32nd Annual Actor Awards, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, are set to take place on Sunday, March 1, 2026. This year's ceremony marks a significant rebranding for the event, which remains the only major awards show where actors are honoured exclusively by their peers. The gala will be held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, with Kristen Bell returning to host the festivities for the third time.

When and Where to Watch Actor Awards 2026 Live

The ceremony will stream live globally on Netflix starting at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. For those interested in the arrivals and early commentary, an official pre-show titled The Actor’s Red Carpet will begin at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT, also on Netflix.

Viewers in India can tune in on Monday (March 2) on Netflix at approximately 6:30 AM IST and will be available exclusively to viewers with a standard Netflix subscription, as it will not be broadcast on cable or satellite television in the region.

Actor Awards 2026 Top Nominees

This year's nominations are led by Paul Thomas Anderson’s action epic One Battle After Another, which secured a record-breaking seven nods. In the television categories, Apple TV+’s The Studio leads the pack with five nominations.

Film Nominees (Selected Categories)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast: Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, Sinners.

Male Actor in a Leading Role: Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), Jesse Plemons (Bugonia).

Female Actor in a Leading Role: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another), Emma Stone (Bugonia).

Television Nominees (Selected Categories)

Ensemble in a Drama Series: The Diplomat, Landman, The Pitt, Severance, The White Lotus.

Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building, The Studio.

Star-Studded Presenters List for Actor Awards 2026

A diverse group of Hollywood talent has been confirmed to present the "Actor" statuettes. Woody Harrelson is scheduled for a special segment to present the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award to veteran actor and activist Harrison Ford.

Other confirmed presenters include:

Gwyneth Paltrow

Jenna Ortega

Timothee Chalamet

Viola Davis

Samuel L Jackson

Lisa Kudrow

Sterling K Brown

Benicio del Toro

More About Actor Awards

The rebranding from the "SAG Awards" to the "Actor Awards" was initiated by SAG-AFTRA to provide clearer recognition for the trophy itself and to align with its modern streaming-first identity.

Because the voting body consists of over 120,000 performers, the results are often considered the most reliable precursor for the acting categories at the Academy Awards, which are scheduled to follow in two weeks.

Because the voting body consists of over 120,000 performers, the results are often considered the most reliable precursor for the acting categories at the Academy Awards, which are scheduled to follow in two weeks.

