A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows Tripura Chief Minster Manik Saha stopping his convoy to give way to a school bus. As per news agency ANI, the incident took place while Manik Saha was on his way to attend the nomination submission rally of the West Tripura Lok Sabha candidate in Agartala city. The 24-second video clip shows Dr Manik Saha stopping his convoy and standing in the middle of the road to give way to a school bus. Tripura CM Manik Saha Conducts Door-to-door Campaign in Bamutia Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Manik Saha Stop His Convoy in Tripura

#WATCH | Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha today stopped his convoy to give way to a school bus while on his way to attend the nomination submission rally of the West Tripura Lok Sabha candidate in Agartala city. (Source:CMO) pic.twitter.com/6nYBnIFOeN — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

