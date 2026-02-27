Following weeks of intense speculation regarding her potential Hollywood return, actor Deepika Padukone will reportedly not be part of the upcoming fourth season of HBO’s Emmy-winning anthology series, The White Lotus. The news follows a period of heavy industry buzz suggesting that the Bollywood star had been finalised for a key role in the French-set season. However, recent reports indicate that negotiations for the project have concluded without a deal. Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in ‘AA22xA6’: Why This Atlee Directorial Is Set To Redefine On-Screen Chemistry - Details Inside.

Why Is Deepika Padukone Not a Part of ’The White Lotus' Season 4?

According to a report by Variety India, while the series' creators were interested in casting Padukone, the process hit a standstill over the production's standard casting requirements.

"Auditions are a mandatory part of the casting process for The White Lotus," an industry source told Variety India. "The makers were very keen on auditioning actors before signing them on. Deepika was not keen on auditioning, and that was the reason why the White Lotus opportunity had to be passed."

The report suggests that the "no-audition" stance from Padukone’s team led the production to move in a different direction for the ensemble cast.

A Missed Global Opportunity

This marks the second time Padukone has been linked to the Mike White-created series. She was reportedly approached for the third season, which was filmed in Thailand and aired in early 2025, but declined the offer at the time due to her pregnancy.

A role in the fourth season would have marked her first major international project since her Hollywood debut in 2017’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel.

’The White Lotus' Season 4 Details and Casting

While Padukone will not be checking into the luxury resort this time, The White Lotus Season 4 is moving forward with a high-profile ensemble. The upcoming season is set to be filmed in France, specifically centred around Saint-Tropez.

Confirmed cast members for the new season include Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, and Ari Graynor. Production is scheduled to begin in April 2026, with a premiere tentatively targeted for 2027.

Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Domestic Projects

Despite the missed Hollywood opportunity, Padukone maintains a busy domestic slate. She is set to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the action-thriller King, directed by Siddharth Anand, which is scheduled for a December 2026 release.

Additionally, she is attached to director Atlee’s upcoming big-budget project featuring Allu Arjun. Her team has yet to issue an official statement regarding the White Lotus casting reports.

