Mumbai, March 26: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a clear advisory warning restaurants and hotels against adding extra “fuel” or “LPG charges” to customer bills. If you notice such a charge, you are not obligated to pay it, as it violates consumer protection guidelines.

With rising concerns around fuel supply disruptions due to global tensions, some establishments have begun passing on costs through hidden surcharges. However, as clarified by the Press Information Bureau, businesses must include all operational costs in menu prices and cannot add arbitrary fees later. 'LPG Charges' Declared Illegal: CCPA Warns Hotels, Restaurants Against Fuel Surcharge on Food Bills.

Steps to File a Complaint

Ask for Immediate Removal

Politely request the manager to remove the fuel surcharge. Mention that the CCPA advisory prohibits automatic charges like LPG or fuel recovery fees.

Contact National Consumer Helpline (NCH)

If the restaurant refuses, escalate your complaint through:

• Call: 1915 (8 AM to 8 PM)

• WhatsApp: +91 8800001915

• Mobile apps: NCH app or UMANG

File Online via e-Jagriti

You can formally register a complaint with the Consumer Commission using the e-Jagriti portal for legal action.

Approach Local Authorities

Submit a written complaint to your District Collector or directly to the CCPA for further investigation.

Know Your Rights

Fuel-related charges like LPG, electricity, or service costs cannot be added separately unless voluntary. As per 2022 service charge guidelines, the menu price must be final, excluding only government taxes. LPG Booking Rule Change? Government Calls Reports ‘Misleading’, Says No Changes in Refill Norms.

If you are charged unfairly, take action immediately. Awareness and reporting are key to stopping such illegal billing practices and protecting consumer rights.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Hindu ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).