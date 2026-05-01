LPG Price Hike: Commercial Cylinder Rates Jump by INR 993, Domestic Rates Unchanged; Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Other Major Indian Cities

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New Delhi, May 1: Oil marketing companies have implemented a steep hike in the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders, raising the rate by INR 993 effective May 1, 2026. Following this revision, a commercial cylinder in the national capital will now cost INR 3,071.50. While commercial users face record-high costs, prices for domestic 14.2-kg cylinders remain unchanged for the current month.

The sharp increase is primarily attributed to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the resulting blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit point for global energy supplies. India, which imports approximately 60% of its LPG requirements, has seen its primary supply routes from Saudi Arabia and the UAE severely disrupted.

LPG Price Hike

Prices of 19 KG Commercial cylinder has been increased by Rs 993 from today. A 19 Kg cylinder will cost Rs 3071.50 in Delhi from today. No change in domestic cylinder prices: Sources — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2026

City New Price (INR) Previous Price (INR) Increase (INR) Delhi 3,071.50 2,078.50 993 Mumbai 3,024.00 2,031.00 993 Kolkata 3,202.00 2,208.00 994 Chennai 3,237.00 2,246.50 990.50 Bengaluru 3,154.50 2,161.50 993

Before the escalation of US-Israel strikes on Iran in late February, West Asian countries accounted for nearly 85-90% of India's LPG imports. The current maritime blockade has forced India to seek alternative sources from Russia, Norway, and the United States, though these have yet to fully offset the deficit.

In response to the availability crisis, the government has prioritized household supply over industrial use. Consequently, gas supplies to industrial users have been curtailed, and the issuance of fresh LPG connections has been temporarily halted to manage existing stocks.

The massive price hike is expected to put significant financial pressure on the hospitality and service industries. Establishments such as hotels, restaurants, and catering businesses, which rely heavily on commercial LPG, may be forced to adjust their pricing to absorb the increased operational costs. While the government has insulated domestic consumers from this specific hike to protect household budgets, analysts suggest that the continued volatility in the Strait of Hormuz will remain a critical factor for energy pricing in the coming months.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 07:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).