India-Bound LPG Carrier MT Sarv Shakti Crosses Strait of Hormuz, Set to Reach Visakhapatnam on May 13

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New Delhi, May 2: A Marshall Islands-flagged LPG carrier, MT Sarv Shakti, carrying Indian cargo, has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday and is expected to reach Visakhapatnam on May 13, according to official sources. Sources stated that the vessel, carrying 46,313 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), has a 20-member crew onboard, including 18 Indian nationals. "As per official sources, MT Sarv Shakti (IMO No. 9350599), carrying 46,313 MT of LPG (Indian cargo), with 20 crew members onboard, including 18 Indians, has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz today, 02 May 2026, and is expected to arrive at Visakhapatnam on 13 May 2026," the sources said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Saturday issued an update on maritime safety and shipping operations in view of developments in West Asia, stating that all Indian seafarers in the region are safe and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours. As per an official statement issued, the Ministry said that it is maintaining close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, and maritime stakeholders to ensure the welfare of seafarers and uninterrupted shipping operations. Indian LPG Cargo ‘Shivalik’ Reaches Mundra Port, Unloads 20,000 MT; 26,000 MT To Be Discharged at Mangaluru.

It added that the Directorate General of Shipping control room has been actively monitoring the situation, handling 8,335 calls and receiving more than 17,838 emails since its activation. In the last 24 hours alone, it recorded 67 calls and 144 emails. According to the Ministry, more than 2,922 Indian seafarers have been safely repatriated so far from various locations across the Gulf region, including 30 in the last 24 hours. India-Bound LPG Tanker ‘Green Salvi’ Crosses Strait of Hormuz With 46,000 Tonnes Amid Middle East Tensions, Boosts Supply Hopes.

The statement further noted that port operations across India continue to function normally, with no congestion reported at any major port. The Ministry said it remains committed to ensuring maritime safety and smooth shipping operations amid evolving regional developments.