Ghazipur, January 21: Three smugglers were arrested and heroin worth more than Rs 1 crore was recovered from them in a joint operation of Kotwali police and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Ghazipur district, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the joint team of Kotwali police and ANTF late on Monday night surrounded Sanjay Kumar Balwant, Surendra Kumar Bind and Pannalal Bind near Semrachak Faiz village and searched them and recovered 525 grams of heroin from them.

The police said the arrested people were going to Mau district with drugs from Chandauli district. A case has been registered against them and they have been sent to jail.

