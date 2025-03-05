Vijayawada, March 5: In a shocking incident, a father has been accused of murdering his 19-year-old daughter in what is believed to be an honour killing in Guntakal of Andhra Pradesh's Anantpur. The victim, the youngest of four daughters, was reportedly in a relationship disapproved by her father.

According to ETVTelugu, the accused was identified as Tupakula Rama Anjaneyulu. He was soon arrested after the horrific murder. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Honour Killing in Karnataka: Man Beats 18-Year-Old to Death With Wooden Stick for Defying His Wishes and Having Love Affair in Bidar’s Aurad Taluk, Probe Underway.

Man Kills Daughter in Suspected Honour Killing in Andhra Pradesh

On February 1, in a fit of rage, Anjaneyulu allegedly strangled Bharti and attempted to conceal the crime by burning her body in a remote area near Kasapuram village. The case came to light when locals became suspicious and alerted the police. Following an investigation, police arrested Anjaneyulu, who has reportedly confessed to the crime. Investigations are ongoing to determine if other family members were involved or had prior knowledge of the incident.

In another suspected honour killing, a woman constable was allegedly hacked to death by her brother in Ibrahimpatnam of the Ranga Reddy district. Kongara Nagamani, 27, a resident of Raipole, had married Bandari Srikanth, 28, who comes from another caste, only last month against the wishes of her family. Suspected Honour Killing in Telangana: Woman Constable Killed by Brother for Marrying Against Family’s Wish.

While Nagamani belonged to the Backward Classes (BC), Srikanth comes from Scheduled Caste Mala. Nagamani was posted at Hayathnagar police station and has been staying there along with Srikanth. This was Nagamani's second marriage, as she divorced her first husband two years ago.

