Ludhiana, December 23: An explosion occured in Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday. One person was reportedly killed in the explosion, while two others were injured. According to reports, the blast took place in a toilet on the third floor of the building. Roofs and wallls of the toilet was damaged due to the blast that place around 12:25 pm. Injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, "An explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex. One person died, two persons were injured in the incident. Bomb disposal team and forensics team has been called from Chandigarh for probe. There is no need to panic." Punjab Blast: 2 Feared Killed After Explosion at District Court Complex in Ludhiana.

An explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex. One person died, two persons were injured in the incident. Bomb disposal team and forensics team has been called from Chandigarh for probe. There is no need to panic: Ludhiana CP pic.twitter.com/E4WVaEedxo — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

After receiving the information, senior police officials have rushed to the spot. Punjab Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi will reach Ludhiana shortly to take stock of the situation. He said that anti-social elements are behind the blast. Ludhiana Blast: Explosion in Ludhiana District Court Complex.

Hundreds of people were present inside the court complex when the explosion took place. The entire area has been cordoned off. Fire tenders also reached the spot. The police have launched an investigation into the matter. More details are still awaited.

