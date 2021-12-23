Chandigarh, December 23: At least two people were feared killed and several injured on Thursday in a blast at the district court complex in Punjab's Ludhiana city.

However, there is no official confirmation about the casualties in the blast that occurred in a toilet on the third floor in the old building around 12.25 p.m. Ludhiana Court Blast: Explosion in District Court Complex, 2 Feared Dead; Here's What We Know So Far.

It badly damaged the roof and walls of the toilet. Police officials reached the spot and started an investigation.

