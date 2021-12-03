Ludhiana, December 3: In yet another case of sexual assault, a 24-year-old woman has accused her father-in-law of sexually exploiting her. The victim is a resident of Jamalpur. The victim has alleged that her father-in-law repeatedly raped her for the past five months. Based on her complaint, the Jamalpur police have registered a rape case against her father-in-law, identified as Ravinder Kumar on Thursday.

As per the report published by Hindustan Times, the victim is a resident of Bahamian Kalan. She got married in December 2017 and has a 3-year-old kid. In her complaint, the victim alleged that her father-in-law repeatedly raped her for 5 months. "Since my husband is an auto-rickshaw driver I used to remain alone at home during the daytime," she added. The victim also said that the accused threatened to kill her mother if she revealed anything about the sexual assault to anyone. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Raped Repeatedly By Relative, Tries To End Life in Coimbatore District; Accused Arrested.

As per the reports, the victim shared the ordeal with her mother-in-law, who encouraged her to approach the police. The police have charged the accused under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a hunt is on to arrest the accused.

