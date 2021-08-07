Ludhiana, August 7: In a shocking incident, a man tried to rape his minor daughter in Punjab's Ludhiana district. The accused was arrested on Friday morning. The incident took place on July 13 in Gobindgarh village of the district. Initially, the 16-year-old girl did not reveal it to anybody, but four to five days later, she narrated the entire incident to her mother. The accused was arrested on Friday morning after the girl and her mother complaint to the police. Gurugram Shocker: Man Arrested on Charge of Raping Daughter, Blackmailing Her of Sending Obscene Clips to Her In-Laws.

On July 13, the 42-year-old accused asked her daughter to put medicine in the cow's eye, as it was an eye is injured. As per reports, when she went to the cattle room with fodder, the accused tried to force him onto her. However, the accused let her daughter go when she resisted. However, he threatened to slit her throat if she tells it to anybody. Kerala Shocker: Mother Allegedly Lets Two Men Rape Her Daughter in Pathanamthitta District; Arrested.

According to a report published in The Times of India, at the time of the incident, the girl's mother was working in the kitchen, where her younger brother and sister were inside the home. The complaint against the accused was registered on Thursday. The man had come from Dubai almost nine months ago. After his return, he met with an accident and reported lost his right leg. He is addicted to alcohol and is jobless.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused under Sections 376 (rape) and 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was also booked under Sections 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

