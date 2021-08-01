Pathanamthitta, August 1: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped by two men in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala on July 28. The incident took place at Aranmula town of the district. The police arrested the mother of the minor as she had allegedly sent the girl with the two men on their two-wheeler to an unspecified location. Two men were also held by the police. Kerala Horror: Minor Girl Raped by 30 Men For 2 Years, Chilling Details Emerge At Counselling Session in Her School.

The girl was living with her mother and stepfather in the area. According to a report published in The Hindu, as the minor did not return home on the same day, the local ward member lodged a complaint with the police. One of the accused is reportedly a close friend of the girl’s mother.

After the girl returned home, the police sent her to medical examination and found that she was raped. The two men who allegedly raped the girl have been identified as 32-year-old Shibin and 36-year-old Muhammad Shiras. The girl has reportedly been shifted to a rescue home. All three accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

In another incident of sexual assault minors in Kerala, a 22-year-old man allegedly raped and murdered a six-year-old girl in Kerala’s Idukki district on June 30. The incident took place at the Churakkulam estate area in the district’s Vandiperiyar area. The accused was identified as Arjun. He lived in the neighbourhood of the victim. After committing the crime, the accused then hanged the girl in the lane room with a shawl.

