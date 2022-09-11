Ludhiana, September 11: Ludhiana police has booked a woman and her alleged lover for allegedly strangling her husband to death. The accused were identified as Kirandeep Kaur of Jhora and Hardeep Singh of Chuhane Kalan Singh Abdulapur.

The woman had earlier claimed that her husband died of a cardiac arrest but Hathur police after investigation found that the victim, Inderjit Singh, 38, of Jhordan villagewas murdered. The victim was a priest at a gurudwara, reported TOI.

Police said that the victim’s wife Kirandeep Kaur and her aide Hardeep Singh of Abdullapur village, Chuhane Kalan, have confessed to their crime. UP Shocker: Man Bludgeons Wife to Death With Frying Pan for Refusing To Cook in Noida, Held

Hardeep Singh was cousin of Inderjit.

According to the police, the woman gave her husband tea laced with sedatives and when he lost his consciousness, Hardeep Singh strangled him to death. Before executing the crime, the woman had switched off the CCTVs installed in the house.

The complainant, Balvir Kaur, mother of the victim, said Inderjit Singh had come home on September 6 night after attending a religious event. UP Shocker: Man Cuts Off Friend’s Genitals After He Threatens to Share Their Intimate Videos Online in Bareilly

The complainant said that next morning, she went to Gurdwara Sahib after taking bath and when she came back home at around 8 am, she saw the dead body of her son lying on the bed and Kirandeep was sitting on the side the body of her deceased son and was wailing.

Balvir Kaur told cops that on that day she lost her senses after seeing the dead body of her son and there were no wound marks on his body, due to which she got him cremated after the police action under 174 CRPC.

The SHO said during investigation police found that CCTVs of the house were switched off between 11.30 pm to 2.30 am on the intervening night of Wednesday and Friday.

