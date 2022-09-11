Noida, September 11: In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife with a frying pan after she refused to cook for him apparently. The incident took place in their house in Noida's Sector 66 on Saturday morning, reported the Times of India. Reportedly, no one was at the house when the incident took place as their elder son was in school and the younger one had gone to their maternal uncle's house.

As per the reports, the accused was identified as Anuj Kumar. Originally from Bihar, Kumar had shifted to Noida a few years ago and was working an autorickshaw for a living. The couple had moved to their house in Sector 66 four months ago. Assam Shocker: Man Murders 42-Year-Old Woman, Later Has Sex With Corpse; Arrested.

The matter came to light when a neighbour informed the cops about the murder. Upon receiving information, cops formed a team and reached the spot. Following this, the accused was arrested and the woman's body was sent for an autopsy.

As per the reports, Kumar told the cops that he was getting ready for work in the morning. He asked his wife, Khushboo to cook for him, but she refused. An argument erupted between the two and in a fit of rage, the accused picked up a frying pan and hit her on her head. A murder case has been lodged against the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2022 02:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).