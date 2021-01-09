New Delhi, Jan 09: Congress leader Madhav Singh Solanki died at the age of 93 on Saturday. He was the former External Affairs Minister of India, who also served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for four times.

PM Modi condoled the death of the leader. "Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji was a formidable leader, playing a key role in Gujarat politics for decades. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. Saddened by his demise. Spoke to his son, Bharat Solanki Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Beyond politics, Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji enjoyed reading and was passionate about culture. Whenever I would meet him or speak to him, we would discuss books and he would tell me about a new book he recently read. I will always cherish the interactions we had. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2021

"Beyond politics, Shri Madhavsinh Solanki Ji enjoyed reading and was passionate about culture. Whenever I would meet him or speak to him, we would discuss books and he would tell me about a new book he recently read. I will always cherish the interactions we had," his tweet further read.