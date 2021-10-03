Bhopal, October 3: In an incident of online fraud, a 26-year-old woman was duped for Rs five lakh by online fraudsters in Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal. After losing the money, the woman jumped to death from her seven-storey apartment. The incident took place in the Kolar area of Bhopal on Saturday morning at 6:30 am. The deceased lived on the fourth floor of the building. Her mother had reportedly saved the money for her marriage and for medical expenses. Online Fraud In Bhopal: Businessman And His Son Duped Of Rs 20 Lakh By Six Fraudsters Including Two Foreign Nationals; Case Registered.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the woman recorded an audio message before ending her life. She was reportedly depressed after losing the money. On Saturday morning, the woman's family found her missing in the apartment. One of their neighbours then told them that the woman was lying injured on the ground.

She was taken to a hospital. However, doctors declared her brought dead. It is reportedly the first case related to online fraud in Bhopal. Notably, the police have not found any suicide note, but the woman left an audio message. She sent a text message and the audio message to her brother. Online Fraud in Madhya Pradesh: Software Engineer Duped Of Rs 65,000 By Cyber Fraudsters In Bhopal; Case Registered.

In the audio message, she explained the reason why she was ending her life. In the message, the deceased said that she was depressed as she had lost around Rs five lakh in an online investment fraud. The police have registered a case in the matter and launched an investigation. The girl had a master's degree and used to give tuitions. Meanwhile, her brother is a techie in Bengaluru, but now he is working from home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2021 09:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).