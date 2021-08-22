Bhopal, August 22: In an incident of online fraud, cyber fraudsters allegedly duped a software engineer from Bhopal of Rs 65,000. A complaint was registered by the victim in this regard. The 37-year-old software engineer Ahmed Ali Shah is a resident of the Char Imli area in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city Bhopal. The complaint was lodged by Shah on August 12.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Shah received a phishing link on his smartphone. It was reportedly a mirror link to download some app for hacking his phone. The victim, in his complaint, said that he then received a message that his bank had provided an overdraft account facility. Some OTPs were also sent on his phone. Pune Businessman Duped of Rs 15 Lakh by Fraudsters After Promising Handsome Returns on Investment in Cryptocurrencies.

Shah did not share these OTPs with anyone. Still, Rs 65,000 got siphoned from his bank account in three transactions. He then realised that he was being duped of his money by online fraudsters. Shah approached cyber police and registered a complaint in the matter. The police have registered a case against an unidentified accused. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

In a similar incident, a youngster was allegedly duped of Rs three lakh by a cyber fraudster on the pretext of updating his debit card in Hyderabad. The fraudster impersonated a bank official to cheat the youngster. The complaint was registered by the youngster in the matter.

