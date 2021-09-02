Bhopal, September 2: A 35-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city Bhopal on Wednesday after losing his job. The man worked at an ice-cream parlour in the city but lost his job a month ago. The man went into depression as he was undergoing a financial crisis. After losing the job, the man had also started consuming alcohol. Gujarat: Man Dies By Suicide In Hotel Room In Banaskantha, Alleges Harassment by Wife And Her Friends.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the man came home late at night. The wife told the media house that after coming home, he started talking depressively. Though the family members tried to convince him that he would get a job, the man did not listen an argument broke out. The deceased then attempted suicide.

“He tried to get a job, but he was asked to come after six months after the possible third wave of COVID-19. We tried to bring him out of depression, but he was not ready to listen to us,” reported Hindustan Times quoting the wife of the deceased as saying. The man was taken to a hospital after he attempted suicide. However, he died during the treatment. The police have launched an investigation into the case. Odisha: Elderly Man Dies After Jumping Into Wife's Funeral Pyre In Kalahandi District.

In a similar incident, a 51-year-old engineer also died by suicide in Bhopal on Saturday as he was depressed after losing his job. Before ending his life, he also slit the throats of his son and daughter. A suicide note was also recovered in which cited unemployment and poor financial condition from taking the extreme step.

