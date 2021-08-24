Banaskantha, August 24: A 25-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on Sunday. The incident took place in Tharad taluka of the district. In the suicide note, the man blamed his wife Payal and four of her friends. The deceased has been identified as Amrut. The couple got married three months ago. Man Arrested for Enslaving Tribal Who Died by Suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the man booked a hotel on Vav Road. He went inside the room and hung himself from a ceiling fan. The man in his suicide road said that after the marriage, Payal and her friends started harassing him by doing his character assassination.

“His wife and four others started his character assassination that left him distressed,” reported the media house quoting police inspector KS Chaudhary as saying. The deceased’s brother registered a complaint against the people whose names were mentioned by Amrut in his suicide note. Pune Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Killing 2 Daughters; Cops Suspect Family Dispute.

Apart from Payal, the man mentioned the names of Vishnu, Praveen, Anil and Kisan in his suicide note. A case has been registered against the five people for abetment of suicide under sections 306 and 114 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have started an investigation in the case.

