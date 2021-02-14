Bhopal, February 14: In a tragic incident, a 18-year-old rape survivor died by suicide in Bhopal on Saturday. The victim who was allegedly suffering from post traumatic depression, hanged herself at her residence in Gandhi Nagar area. As per reports, the police has launched an investigation in the matter however, it hasn't recovered a suicide note so far. 'Rape Victim' Dies by Suicide in MP's Narsinghpur, Family Accuses Police of Inaction.

The victim was reportedly alone at her home when she hanged herself to death. Her father was working outside the home while mother who works at as domestic help was not at home as well. Her brother had gone to a friend place reported the Times of India. It was victim brother who first discovered her dead body when he came back to home. Madhya Pradesh: Unable to Bear Trauma, 15-Year-Old Rape Victim Commits Suicide in Khargone.

A similar incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur in last year, when a 32-year-old Dalit rape survivor died by suicide. It happened when the police did not lodge any complaint against her rapists for almost three days after the incident despite multiple requests from the victim and her family.

