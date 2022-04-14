Bhopal, April 14: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 32-year-old woman on Tuesday filed a complaint of rape against a man for allegedly raping her on the pretext of marriage for around 10 months in Berasia. Reportedly, the accused is a distant relative and a colleague of the victim.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the victim is a resident of Gunga and works at a private firm. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that she came in contact with the accused around a year ago. Then began a relationship and the accused further promised to marry her. Gujarat Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Raped by Neighbour on Marriage Lure in Halvad; Booked.

As per the reports, they both moved into a rented flat in Berasia in September 2020. The accused then outraged her modesty. He repeatedly sexually violated her repeatedly on a promise of marriage. Around a few days ago, the victim pressured the accused to get married but he refused. Seeing no option in front of her, the victim approached the police station and registered a complaint.

