Halvad, March 15: Another incident of sexual assault has come to light from Morbi district where a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in her neighbourhood on the pretext of marriage in Halvad. The accused is absconding and a search to nab him is on, said the police.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the accused, identified as Jignesh Tadvi and the victim are neighbours. The victim's mother registered a complaint against the accused alleging that he lured her daughter with a promise of marriage and repeatedly violated her sexually. Ahmedabad Shocker: 26-Year-Old Man Lures Minor Girl on Pretext of Marriage, Repeatedly Rapes Her.

The incident came to light when the victim's mother came to know about her pregnancy. Following this, she gave the victim abortion pills, which led to severe stomach pain and bleeding. The victim was rushed to Rajkot Civil Hospital for treatment. Madhya Pradesh: 24-Year-Old Girl Raped on Marriage Lure in Indore; Search On for Accused.

The cops at Halvad police station booked the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. The accused is yet to be arrested, the raids are underway to nab him, said the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2022 08:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).