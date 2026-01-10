Bhopal, January 10: A government approved research project involving cow based Panchagavya and aimed at developing treatments for serious diseases such as cancer has come under scrutiny in Madhya Pradesh. The project was housed at Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University in Jabalpur and was conceived in 2011 with ambitious claims of alternative medical breakthroughs using cow dung cow urine and milk based formulations.

Government Inquiry Triggered After Complaint

According to officials a complaint received by the Jabalpur district administration led to a formal inquiry into the project. Acting on the seriousness of the allegations the Divisional Commissioner directed the Collector to examine the matter. Cow Urine Can Cure Cancer Says Nagpur Institute: What is Go Vigyan and What Does Science Say about Bovine Therapy?

The Collector subsequently constituted a probe team headed by an Additional Collector. The team has now submitted its findings which sources describe as shocking due to alleged financial irregularities and expenditure beyond approved estimates.

Sanctioned Amount and Spending Under Question

The original proposal for the cow based Panchagavya research project was around INR 8 crore though the government sanctioned INR 3.5 crore. The inquiry report states that between 2011 and 2018 nearly INR 1.92 crore was spent on cow dung cow urine pots raw materials and machines. ‘Cancer Can Be Cured by Cleaning, Lying in Cowshed’, Claims Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Singh Gangwar.

However investigators claim the actual market value of these items was only around INR 15 to 20 lakh raising serious concerns about inflated costs.

Travel Purchases and Non Essential Expenses Flagged

The report also highlights that 23 to 24 air trips were undertaken to various cities including Goa and Bengaluru in the name of research. The inquiry notes that the university team visited Goa under the guise of the Panchagavya project.

In addition a car worth approximately INR 7.5 lakh was purchased despite not being part of the original sanctioned estimate. The report further flags over INR 7.5 lakh spent on fuel and maintenance INR 3.5 lakh shown as labour payments and around INR 15 lakh spent on tables and electronic items which were termed non essential for the research objective.

No Scientific Outcome After a Decade

The inquiry has also raised concerns over the scientific outcome of the project. Even after more than ten years of work the research failed to produce any proven cure for serious diseases like cancer using the cow based Panchagavya formulation. This has raised questions not only about financial accountability but also about the validity of the scientific claims made at the outset.

Additional Collector Confirms Findings

In his recorded statement Additional Collector Raghuvar Maravi said the probe was ordered by the Collector after documents indicated spending beyond the sanctioned plan.

He stated that vehicles were purchased and multiple trips were undertaken even though these expenses were not part of the approved estimate. The report also notes that training for farmers was mentioned in the proposal but details of such training were not clearly documented.

University Denies Any Wrongdoing

The university administration has strongly denied all allegations. Registrar Dr SS Tomar said that every purchase and payment was made following government rules and open tender procedures.

He stated that audits were conducted certificates were submitted and all documents were provided to the inquiry committee. According to the university the project was worth INR 3.5 crore and is still ongoing with training being provided to youth and farmers.

What Happens Next

The Additional Collector report will now be forwarded by the Collector to the Divisional Commissioner. Based on its conclusions the administration is expected to decide on further action which may include additional inquiries and administrative measures.

The case has once again brought focus on the need for strict monitoring of publicly funded research projects especially those involving cow based alternative medicine and extraordinary scientific claims.

