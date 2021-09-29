Bhopal, September 29: In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tutor's brother in Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal. The girl is a class two student. The incident took place on Monday evening in Bhopaa's Bilkhiria locality. The accused allegedly raped at his home. The accused was arrested by the police within 24 hours. The minor girl had started taking private tuition during the pandemic. Maharashtra Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped By 22-Year-Old Man in Thane's Bhayandar; Accused Arrested.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl's teacher had gone to Gujarat, and her sister was taking tuitions. On Monday, when she had gone to a birthday party, the tutor's brother was taking the classes. The girl and two other students went to their tutor's home as usual. The teenager took the girl to another room and then reportedly raped her.

The girl came out of the room crying and narrated the entire incident to her mother. The girl's mother then approached the police. A case was registered against the 19-year-old accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 and under sections 376 and 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), reported the media house. Hyderabad Shocker: Youth Rapes 9-Year-Old After Taking Her to Under-Construction Site While Her Parents Were Away.

The boy was arrested on Monday night. At the time of the incident, the accused's parents were out of town. The police have launched a detailed probe into the incident.

