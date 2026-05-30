Maharashtra: 4 Killed in Head-On Collision Between Motorcycle and Private Bus on Parbhani-Pathri Highway

Mumbai, May 30: Four people were killed in a devastating collision involving a motorcycle and a private bus in Parbhani district of Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday. A motorcycle and a private passenger bus collided head-on during the early hours of Saturday on the Parbhani-Pathri Highway, killing four on the spot. Officials said the impact of the collision was extremely severe, leaving the motorcycle completely wrecked.

The accident took place near the Andharwad Maruti Temple area, close to Rahul Ginning, on the busy Parbhani-Pathri stretch. According to the officials, the private bus was travelling from Parbhani towards Pune when it allegedly collided with a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. Locals rushed to the spot after hearing a loud impact. The situation became tense shortly afterwards when an agitated crowd allegedly damaged the private bus involved in the accident, officials said. Hamirpur Bridge Collapse: 6 Dead As Under-Construction Slab Collapses Over Betwa River in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Videos),

Police personnel quickly reached the location and intervened to prevent further escalation, eventually bringing the situation under control. With assistance from local residents, police shifted the bodies to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. Authorities also removed the damaged vehicles from the roadway and initiated efforts to restore traffic movement. Rajasthan Woman Accused of Killing Husband, Mother-in-Law and 2 Others, Then Faking Grief To Stage Accident.

The accident caused a temporary disruption on the Parbhani-Pathri Highway, resulting in a traffic jam and delays for commuters. Normal traffic flow was restored after officials cleared the road and completed the initial response operations. Officials said an investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the collision. Further details regarding the victims and the cause of the accident are awaited.

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