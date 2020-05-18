Maharashtra Approves Formation of AYUSH Task Force for Ayurvedic Treatment to Improve Immunity Against COVID-19

COVID-19 Testing (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 18: Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government on Monday approved formation of task force which would give recommendations to the government to incorporate AYUSH treatment against COVID-19. According to a tweet by ANI, the task force would tell the state government to use Ayurvedic therapies specifically for increasing immunity of people to fight coronavirus. Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Till May 31 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

According to reports, the 18-member task force will suggest the application of Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Unani and Yoga envisaged by the Ministry of AYUSH. A report by TOI, Dr T Lahane, head of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research said the task force of AYUSH specialists has been formed to discuss the method of treatment and move forward.

Here's the tweet:

Maharashtra Govt has approved the formation of a task force which will give recommendations to the Govt to incorporate AYUSH treatment modalities specifically for increasing immunity against #COVID19: State Medical Education & Drug Department pic.twitter.com/aHIxvXIHOv — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

Lahane, who also heads the AYUSH task force of the state, was quoted in the report saying that once the force has a clarity on the line of treatment, they shall move forward for a plan which tackles prevention as also a cure. In Maharashtra, the COVID-19 tally increased from 30,706 to 33,053 on Sunday while the death toll now stands at 1,198. The state recorded the highest figure of new COVID-19 cases - 2,347 on Sunday. The Health Department said of the total number of cases, 24,161 were 'active cases'.