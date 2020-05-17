Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Till May 31 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 17: In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has decided to further extend the novel coronavirus lockdown in containment zones. The fourth phase of lockdown will be implemented with strict measures in containment zones like Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Malegaon, Pune, Solapur and Aurangabad until May 31. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States of India.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1898 and the powers, conferred under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Chairperson, State Executive Committee, issued direction to extend the lockdown till 31 May 2020 for containment of COVID-19 epidemic in the State and all Departments of Government of Maharashtra shall strictly implement the guidelines issued earlier form time to time," according to the statement.

Government of Maharashtra extends lockdown till May 31 for containment of COVID19. pic.twitter.com/qjJOfEj6o0 — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2020

In areas that are marked as green and orange zones, restrictions will be eased with guidelines. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with COVID-19 crisis with cases over 30,000-mark. The total cases in the state have reached 30,706, with 1135 deaths and 7,088 recoveries.

Mumbai city alone has over 18,00 cases. Meanwhile, the total cases in India have reached 90,927, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Till now, 34,108 have been cured and discharged, while 2,872 individuals have died.