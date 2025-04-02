The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to suspend bike taxi services within six weeks. Justice B.M. Shyam Prasad dismissed petitions by Uber, Ola, and Rapido seeking approval to convert two-wheelers into transport vehicles, ruling that such operations are illegal under the Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rules. The court noted that these services were running based on an interim order and ordered their termination after six weeks. It also instructed the government to ensure compliance, stating that bike taxis cannot operate without proper guidelines under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Mumbai and Other Maharashtra Cities Set To Get E-Bike Taxis As Devendra Fadnavis-Led Cabinet Gives Nod to Policy, Check Full Details.

