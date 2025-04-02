(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Bike Taxis Banned in Karnataka: High Court Orders Complete Ban on Ola, Uber, and Rapido Bike Taxis, Directs State Government to Enforce Suspension Within Six Weeks
The Karnataka High Court has ordered a complete ban on Ola, Uber, and Rapido bike taxis, directing the state government to suspend operations within six weeks, citing violations of the Motor Vehicles Act.
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 02, 2025 07:27 PM IST