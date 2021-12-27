Pune, December 27: Burglars broke open an automated teller machine (ATM) of a bank using explosives before decamping with cash worth around Rs 16 lakh on Chakan-Alandi road near Pune city early on Sunday, police said. Fake Call Centre Busted in Delhi, 4 Held for Duping on Pretext of Sanctioning Loans

According to a report in The Indian Express, the incident took place at an ATM kiosk in a village at 3.45 am. As the sound was not loud locals did not realise it until the next morning when some people went to use the machine. The ATM did not have an alarm system or a security guard in place which could have brought the explosion to light earlier.

Prerna Katte, Assistant commissioner of police, Chakan division of Pimpri-Chinchwad police said “On being alerted, bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and other experts were brought to the spot. The police are in the process of extracting a CCTV footage of the incident. A technician is working on the extraction process.”

The incident has been recorded at Alandi police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and other laws.

In a similar incident reported from Agra, an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private payment service provider, containing ₹8.20 lakh cash, was stolen by unidentified miscreants from Kalakl Khedia locality under Tajganj police station on Friday night.

“The incident took place at around 2.45 am. The ATM of Indicash was located in Kalal Khedia area within limits of Tajganj police station. There was no CCTV camera inside the ATM kiosk. Four police teams have been constituted and search is being carried out on the basis clues obtained from CCTV footages of nearby areas,” informed senior superintendent of police (SSP), Agra, Sudhir Kumar Singh. Uttar Pradesh: 3 Policemen Suspended After Thieves Flee With ATM Containing Over Rs 8 Lakh in Agra

Police are on the lookout for the accused.

