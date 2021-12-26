Agra, December 26: An automated teller machine (ATM) of a private payment service provider, containing ₹8.20 lakh cash, was stolen by unidentified miscreants from Kalakl Khedia locality under Tajganj police station in Agra on Friday night, police said. Maharashtra: Six Held for Robbing Gold Trader of Rs 46 Lakh in Kalamboli, Four Still at Large

After the crime came to light, SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh suspended Tora police chowki's incharge Rohit Kumar and constables Kuldeep and Santosh Kumar for alleged negligence of duty. The suspension orders mentioned that during night patrolling, police personnel should’ve used a torch and a siren, according to a report in The Times of India.

“The incident took place at around 2.45 am. The ATM of Indicash was located in Kalal Khedia area within limits of Tajganj police station. There was no CCTV camera inside the ATM kiosk. Four police teams have been constituted and search is being carried out on the basis clues obtained from CCTV footages of nearby areas,” informed senior superintendent of police (SSP), Agra, Sudhir Kumar Singh.

Meanwhile, Surendra Rao, in-charge of Tajganj police station, said that the accused could be four or five in number and were being searched for.

