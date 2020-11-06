Mumbai, November 6: The State Education Minister of Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikward said that the board examinations for class 10 and 12, academic year 2020-21, are not possible to conduct before May 2012. She also said that the government is planning to open the schools for Class 9 to 12 after Diwali, as reported by the Hindustan Times. “Our department is planning to open schools immediately after Diwali for classes 9 to 12. The classes will be conducted either in two sessions or on alternate days, so as to maintain social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The students from these classes will be able to manage the pandemic protocol and there will not be any fear of the spread of coronavirus. We are planning to hold board exams for classes 10 and 12 in May and it is possible only if we start schools immediately after Diwali,” Gaikwad told Hindustan Times. Schools to Reopen for Classes 11th and 12th From November 21 in Goa Under Strict SOPs and Guidelines.

She further said that the government doesn't want to delay the next academic year as well. For classes 1 to 8, the school would however not start any time soon. "We will begin with older students from class 9 and above in the first phase. For students from lower classes, online classes will continue as usual. The final decision about opening of schools will be taken by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. We do not want to shut down schools again after their opening because of the spread of the virus as it happened in some other states like Andhra Pradesh and Delhi,” Gaikwad added. Schools Reopen in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand With Strict COVID-19 Precautions, View Pics.

An official from the education department told the Hindustan Times that conducting exams during monsoon won't be possible as students may have problem, adding, “we can hold board exams either in May or after the monsoon, during September next year. However, pushing the exams to September will result in wasting another academic year, which we don’t want. " He aslo said that the schools need around two months to complete the syllabus for the board classes. He added, "The preparation for exams, including setting papers, their printing and transportation, need another one-and-a-half months. All this is possible only if we start schools by the end of November.”

