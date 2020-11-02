Assam, November 2: Schools reopened in Guwahati, Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand after being shut for 7 months due to COVID-19 on Monday. Schools need to function by following the strict Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) guidelines.

India's COVID-19 tally surged to 82.29 lakh on Monday with 45,230 new COVID-19 infections reported in the past 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers, with 496 new deaths, the death toll increased to 1,22,607. India's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 82.29 Lakh With 45,230 New Cases & 496 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Assam:

Schools in Assam will have to follow an odd-even system to minimise the risk of coronavirus spread. Students in Classes 6, 8 and 12 will attend school on Monday, Wednesday and Friday while students of classes 7, 9 and 11 will attend classes on the other three days. Schools Reopen in Punjab, Sikkim & Uttar Pradesh by Adhering to COVID-19 Guidelines, View Pics.

The principal of a school which reopened on Monday, said, "I'm glad that we're able to re-open for more students. Before, it was only open for senior classes. Today we've opened for classes 6, 7 and 8. We're following SoP guidelines & protocols."

Schools Reopen in Assam After Being Shut For 7 Months

Andhra Pradesh:

Schools will conduct classes for students on alternate days for classes 9 and 10 and classes would be held from 9:15 am to 1:45 pm which would be followed by midday meals. Everyone needs to wear masks and follow social distancing norms. Washing hands is also one of the mandatory rules that will be followed in schools.

Himachal Pradesh:

Classes 9 to 12 reopened today in the state. The government insisted that the consent of parents must be mandatory for students who wish to attend school and attendance would not be compulsory.

Uttarakhand:

Schools in Uttarakhand reopen today for classes 10 to 12. Parental consent has been made mandatory for students attending classes.

Similarly, schools in Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab reopened on October 21. But there are some states like New Delhi which has delayed the opening of schools till next order.

