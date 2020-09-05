Mumbai, September 5: Maharashtra clocked over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, highest in a single day so far since the outbreak of coronavirus. The daily surge in infections is constantly rising in the western Indian state, even as the transmission rate has declined in the state capital Mumbai. India’s Coronavirus Tally Crosses 40 Lakh Mark With 86,432 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 69,561.

As per the stats released by the Maharashtra government, a total of 20,489 new cases were reported today. The corresponding period also saw 10,801 patients being discharged, whereas, 312 others succumbed to the contagious disease.

"20,489 new COVID-19 positive cases, 10,801 discharges and 312 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. Total number of cases now at 8,83,862 including 6,36,574 discharges, 2,20,661 active cases and 26,276 deaths," said a statement issued by the State Health Department.

Update by ANI

Maharashtra continues to remain the biggest contributor in India's daily COVID-19 count. The state accounts for one-fourth of the total infections reported per day. According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, 25 percent of the total active cases are based in the state.

Due to the surging COVID-19 numbers, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has refrained from minimising curbs as suggested in the Unlock 4 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The lockdown in Maharashtra, though less rigorous, continues outside the containment zones as well.

Places of worship, dining rooms of restaurants, clubs and other places of gatherings continue to remain shut. Yoga centres, gyms and other fitness institutes also remain closed. In Mumbai, the local trains - considered as the lifeline for sustaining the city's economy - operates in a severely restricted manner to facilitate commutation of only essential workers.

