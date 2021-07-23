Mumbai, July 23: In a bizarre dowry demand, a man and his family allegedly asked for a rare tortoise with 21 toenails and a black Labrador from the bride-to-be's family in Nashik. As per report, the man, who is a jawan in the Indian Army, and five of his family members have been booked for the same. Notably, since their engagement in February this year the man's family has also received a gold ring worth Rs 2 Lakh from the girl's family. They also took Rs 10 lakh from the bride-to-be's family to get a permanent government job for her, however she never got the job, as per report. Dowry Claims Life in Delhi, Pregnant Woman Hangs Self After Being Beaten, Harassed by Husband for Dowry.

The rare reptile costs around Rs 5 Lakh to Rs 10 Lakh in the market, which was difficult for the girl's father to afford. After the girl's father informed the same to the man's family, there was friction between the too, as reported by the Times of India. Following which the wedding was called off and the girl's family asked the man's family to return the money and valuables they had given to the boy and they filed a complaint against the jawan and his family. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Newly-Wed Woman Allegedly Gangraped by Husband and His Brothers, Hospitalised After Torture by In-Laws Over Dowry.

Dilip Tare, Osmanpura police station inspector, told Times of India, “Based on the complaint lodged by would-be bride’s father, the jawan and five of his family members have been booked on the charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating.” According to superstitious belief, a tortoise with 21 nails is claimed to bring fortune and prosperity for the person who possesses it.

The demand for dowry, an age-old social taboo, has been the cause of harassment and mistreatment of women across the country. Despite legislation against the same, the orthodox act is constantly reported from several states. In a recent incident reported in June this year, a pregnant woman in Delhi allegedly died by suicide owing to harassment over dowry demands.

