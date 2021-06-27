New Delhi, June 27: In a case of dowry harassment reported from Delhi, a pregnant woman ended her life due to torture over dowry demands. Reports inform that the woman allegedly died by suicide after not being able to bear the harassment by her husband. The incident is said to have taken place in Delhi's Mangolpuri area. According to a report by TOI, the 19-year-old victim has been identified as Laxmi She was five months pregnant.

The report informs that the victim was found hanging at her rented accommodation on June 18. The victim's mother was quoted in the report saying that on the day of her daughter's death, she had called her up and said she was beaten up again by her husband. The victim said that the parents and sister of the accused were also staying in the same building. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Newly-Wed Woman Allegedly Gangraped by Husband and His Brothers, Hospitalised After Torture by In-Laws Over Dowry.

In a complaint registered with the Police, the victim's mother Anju Devi alleged that her daughter was being tortured by the husband over a dowry of about 5 lakh. Police informed that the accused has been booked under sections 498A (subjecting a woman to cruelty for dowry) and 304B (dowry death).

The complainant informed that her daughter was married to a man named Sajan in Bihar's Madhepura district in 2020. However, soon after the marriage, her husband started demanding dowry and thrashed her often for not meeting the dowry demands.

